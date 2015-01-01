Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand osteoporosis screening practices, particularly in men, by a diverse cohort of physicians, including primary care physicians, endocrinologists and geriatricians.



METHODS: We surveyed randomly selected members of the American Academy of Family Practice (AAFP), Endocrine Society and American Geriatrics Society. Respondents were asked to rate how often they would screen for osteoporosis in four different clinical scenarios by ordering a bone density scan. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine factors associated with offering osteoporosis in men screening in each clinical scenario. Physicians were also asked to note factors that would lead to osteoporosis screening in men.



RESULTS: Response rate was 63% (359/566). While 90% respondents reported that they would always or frequently screen for osteoporosis in a 65-year old postmenopausal woman, only 22% reported they would screen a 74-year-old man with no significant past medical history. Endocrinologists were more likely to screen a 74-year-old man compared to primary care physicians [odds ratio (OR) 2.32, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.10-4.88]. In addition to chronic steroid use (94%), history of non-traumatic fractures (88%) and androgen-deprivation therapy for prostate cancer (82%), more than half the physicians reported suppressive doses of thyroid hormone (64%) and history of falls (52%) as factors leading to screening for osteoporosis in men.



CONCLUSION: Our survey results highlight heterogeneity in osteoporosis screening in men, with underscreening in some scenarios compared to women, and identifies factors that lead to screening in men. These findings can help design interventions to improve osteoporosis screening in men.

