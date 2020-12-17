SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martín-Prieto S, Álvarez-Peregrina C, Thuissard-Vassallo I, Catalina-Romero C, Calvo-Bonacho E, Villa-Collar C, Sánchez-Tena M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(12).

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph17124454

32575846

BACKGROUND: Several studies show a high percentage of eye injuries related to work compared to other origins. However, there are few studies that describe work-related eye injuries.

METHODS: A descriptive, retrospective, and longitudinal study that describes the characteristics of work-related eye injuries in a group of insured workers. Eye injuries were classified according to the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) and analyzed over 10 years (2008-2018).

RESULTS: Keratitis and conjunctivitis were the most prevalent injuries (26,674 (53.1%) and 15,906 (31.6%)). Keratitis and conjunctivitis also show the highest percentage of injury incidence per 100,000 insured workers in both sexes, any age group, and any occupation. The analysis of the cumulative percentage change and average annual percent change in incidences over ten years shows a decrease in the incidences of all injuries, except for other disorders of the eye and anexa.

CONCLUSIONS: Most of the work-related eye injuries affect the most exposed eye structures in any line of work: the cornea and conjunctiva. Suitable protection of these eye structures will decrease the number of cases of work-related eye injuries.


injury prevention; epidemiology; occupational injuries; eye injuries; eye protective devices; injury epidemiology

