Martín-Prieto S, Álvarez-Peregrina C, Thuissard-Vassallo I, Catalina-Romero C, Calvo-Bonacho E, Villa-Collar C, Sánchez-Tena M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(12).
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32575846
BACKGROUND: Several studies show a high percentage of eye injuries related to work compared to other origins. However, there are few studies that describe work-related eye injuries.
injury prevention; epidemiology; occupational injuries; eye injuries; eye protective devices; injury epidemiology