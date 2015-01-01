|
Citation
|
Boisjoli C, Hébert M. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 291: e113238.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32585437
|
Abstract
|
Child maltreatment is known to be an etiological factor for developing alexithymia which refers to the difficulty to identify and express feelings. Yet, scarce data is available regarding the vulnerability in child victims of sexual abuse to develop alexithymia. The current study aimed to compare level of alexithymia among a sample of school-aged victims of child sexual abuse (CSA) and a comparison group of non-victimized children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alexithymia; Child sexual abuse; Externalizing problems; Internalizing problems