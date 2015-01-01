SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gallyer AJ, Chu C, Klein KM, Quintana J, Carlton C, Dougherty SP, Joiner TE. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.22994

32585052

OBJECTIVE: The Suicide Risk Assessment and Management Decision Tree (DT) is a clinician-administered assessment that leads to risk categorizations that correspond with actionable strata. This study investigated the construct validity and test-retest reliability of the DT risk categories across two time points.

METHOD: Outpatients (N = 731) completed a battery of self-report measures. Spearman's correlations were used to examine the relationships between DT suicide risk level and suicidal symptoms, theory-based risk factors, psychiatric correlates, and DT suicide risk level at Timepoint 2. Correlations were analyzed for significant differences to examine the divergent validity of the DT.

RESULTS: Results, overall, were in line with hypotheses, with the exception of depression and thwarted belongingness.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide evidence for the reliability, convergent validity, and discriminant validity of the DT. This clinician-administered suicide risk assessment may be useful for standardization of the assessment and management of suicide risk in outpatient clinical settings.


Language: en

suicide attempt; risk; validity; suicidal ideation; outpatient; suicide risk assessment

