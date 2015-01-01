|
Citation
|
Gallyer AJ, Chu C, Klein KM, Quintana J, Carlton C, Dougherty SP, Joiner TE. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32585052
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The Suicide Risk Assessment and Management Decision Tree (DT) is a clinician-administered assessment that leads to risk categorizations that correspond with actionable strata. This study investigated the construct validity and test-retest reliability of the DT risk categories across two time points.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide attempt; risk; validity; suicidal ideation; outpatient; suicide risk assessment