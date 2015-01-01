SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baker DE, Hill M, Chamberlain K, Hurd L, Karlsson M, Zielinski M, Calvert M, Bridges AJ. J. Trauma Dissociation 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15299732.2020.1760172

PMID

32584656

Abstract

Incarcerated women are at elevated risk of lifetime trauma exposure. Prevalence rates of trauma exposure and how these events relate to specific domains of psychiatric symptomology among this group are lacking. This study hypothesized a greater range of diverse cumulative trauma experiences (CTEs) would be positively associated with psychiatric symptoms in general (depression, PTSD, distress tolerance), but that interpersonal CTEs in particular would be uniquely associated with greater symptoms of guilt and shame. A total of 112 women (87% White, Mage = 34 years) seeking treatment for a history of sexual violence victimization participated in the study. Women incarcerated for nonviolent offenses at two minimum-security prisons completed self-report measures of exposure to diverse traumatic events and internalizing symptoms. On average, participants reported a history of experiencing 5.46 traumatic event types. Total CTEs was significantly associated with all psychiatric variables in the expected direction. While both interpersonal and non-interpersonal CTEs were positively associated with levels of PTSD, depression, and distress intolerance, only interpersonal CTEs were significantly associated with guilt and shame. Traumatic experiences that are interpersonal in nature may confer specific risk for psychiatric symptoms in victims.


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; sexual assault; shame; depression; guilt; prison

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print