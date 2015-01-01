Abstract

Incarcerated women are at elevated risk of lifetime trauma exposure. Prevalence rates of trauma exposure and how these events relate to specific domains of psychiatric symptomology among this group are lacking. This study hypothesized a greater range of diverse cumulative trauma experiences (CTEs) would be positively associated with psychiatric symptoms in general (depression, PTSD, distress tolerance), but that interpersonal CTEs in particular would be uniquely associated with greater symptoms of guilt and shame. A total of 112 women (87% White, Mage = 34 years) seeking treatment for a history of sexual violence victimization participated in the study. Women incarcerated for nonviolent offenses at two minimum-security prisons completed self-report measures of exposure to diverse traumatic events and internalizing symptoms. On average, participants reported a history of experiencing 5.46 traumatic event types. Total CTEs was significantly associated with all psychiatric variables in the expected direction. While both interpersonal and non-interpersonal CTEs were positively associated with levels of PTSD, depression, and distress intolerance, only interpersonal CTEs were significantly associated with guilt and shame. Traumatic experiences that are interpersonal in nature may confer specific risk for psychiatric symptoms in victims.

