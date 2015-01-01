Abstract

Adolescent suicide is a preventable health problem; however, warning signs are often missed. In this study we developed a grounded theory to explore the process of how adolescent girl suicide attempters escape suicide in a sample of 12 young female adults ages 18-25. Using grounded theory methods of constant comparison, memo-writing, axial, and theoretical coding, searching for a sense of place emerged as the core process encompassing social process stages of: (1) existing in a toxic environment; (2) seeing suicide as the only way out; (3) seeing new ways to escape. Implications for nursing practice, education, and research are discussed.

