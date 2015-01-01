Abstract

AIM: The aim of the present study was to assess the prevalence, common age, gender, causes, types, treatment modality, and complication of the maxillofacial fractures for the patients admitted to King Fahad Central Hospital in Gizan City, Saudi Arabia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The medical records of all cases admitted to the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMFS) ward at King Fahad Central Hospital (KFCH) in Gizan City, Saudi Arabia, were reviewed for presence of maxillofacial fractures. The statistical analysis was done using IBM SPSS version 20.



RESULTS: A total of 166 patients with maxillofacial fractures were included in this study. There were 140 males and 26 females. The most affected age-group was 21-30 with a mean age of (30.69 ± 14.65 standard deviation, SD) and the male-female ratio was 5.4:1. Road traffic accidents (RTAs) were found to be the most common cause of maxillofacial fractures (52.4%). The mandibular body was fractured more than any other maxillofacial bones (15.7%) followed by mandibular angle (13.3%) and zygomaticomaxillary complex (ZMC) (12.0%). Nine cases (5.4%) of the associated injuries were diagnosed as head injuries. Open reduction with internal fixation (ORIF) was the most common treatment methods (72.3%) utilized in this study.



CONCLUSION: Maxillofacial fractures most commonly affected young individuals in the 21-30-year-old age-group, often as a result of RTA, and body of the mandible was the most frequent site of fracture.



CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE: The prevalence, common age, gender, causes, types, treatment modality, and complication of the maxillofacial fractures for the patients admitted can be assessed from the present study.

Language: en