Abstract

BACKGROUND: Before major emergencies occur, the government needs to prepare various emergency supplies in advance. To do this, it should consider the coordinated storage of different types of materials while ensuring that emergency materials are not missed or superfluous.



OBJECTIVE: This paper aims to improve the dispatch and transportation efficiency of emergency materials under a model in which the government makes full use of Internet of Things technology and artificial intelligence technology.



METHODS: The paper established a model for emergency material preparation and dispatch based on queueing theory and further established a workflow system for emergency material preparation, dispatch, and transportation based on a Petri net, resulting in a highly efficient emergency material preparation and dispatch simulation system framework.



RESULTS: A decision support platform was designed to integrate all the algorithms and principles proposed.



CONCLUSIONS: The resulting framework can effectively coordinate the workflow of emergency material preparation and dispatch, helping to shorten the total time of emergency material preparation, dispatch, and transportation.

Language: en