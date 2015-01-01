|
Treviño-Siller S, Ramirez-Villalobos D, Sanchez-Dominguez MS, Hernández Prado B. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32584164
Verbal autopsies are often used to establish cause of death but can be emotionally taxing on the interviewers. We conducted focus groups with interviewers (N = 15) who collected data for verbal autopsies in Mexico in order to explore the utility of an emotional containment strategy designed to boost self-confidence and resilience. The interviewers reflected on broader cultural perspectives on illness and death and described the strategy as helpful in developing strategies to manage emotionally stressful situations and develop their confidence in their work performance. This type of intervention may be useful for field personnel who perform verbal autopsy interviews.
Language: en