|
Citation
|
Shazia S, Wazir AH, Rashid HU, Khalil ZH. J. Ayub Med. Coll. Abbottabad 2020; 32(2): 250-254.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Ayub Medical College)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32584003
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Poison is defined as any substance which harms, endangers or even kills a person irrespective of the quality or quantity. Pakistan is a developing country and farming is the major occupation of the majority of the population. Due to the easy availability and increased use of pesticides, the accidental and suicidal poisoning is very common. The objective of the study is to find out the most common poison used by the people in the general population and its frequency in our setup.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aluminum Phosphate; Poisoning; Phosphine; Wheat pill; Homicide; Suicide