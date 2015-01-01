SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Goldman RD, Kong C, Henkelman E. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jpc.14966

32583949

Winter recreational sports are a popular activity for children and adolescents, but are not without risk of injury. In a population-based study from the USA, winter sports activities were associated with lacerations (69%), abrasions (20%), and fractures (6%). We present a child with an alpine skiing incident that resulted in a penetrating facial injury from a tree branch, with zygomatic arch fracture.


Language: en
