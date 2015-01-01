Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the mutual effect of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) accompanied with fibrinolysis, endotoxemia, and coagulation in severe cases of antipsychotic poisoning. A total of 199 patients were examined, of which 71 were men and 128 were women. The age of the patients was from 22 to 63 years, (45.3 ± 6.1 years on average). According to the results of the course of therapy, the patients were divided into two groups. In the blood plasma, the content of C-reactive protein, fibrinogen and its proteolysis products (oligopeptides, D-dimers), interleukin-6 were determined. In the first 1 to 3 days, in group 1, the level of interleukin-6 decreased and approached the normal level (P ≤ .05). The opposite trend continued throughout the observation of patients from group 2-their levels of interleukin-6 increased day by day (P ≤ .05). The concentration of D-dimer already in 1 day after admission to intensive care in patients from group 2 exceeded the norm by 14 times (P ≤ .05). The level of D-dimer correlated with the level of oligopeptides in blood plasma upon admission, as well as for 3 and 5 days after admission to intensive care: 0.36, 0.76 at P ≤ .05, 0.94 at P ≤ .01, respectively. Similar correlations were obtained for the content of oligopeptides in urine and the level of D-dimer: 0.55, 0.85 at P ≤ .05, 0.93 at P ≤ .01. In this regard, the most pronounced correlation is that between the SIRS score, plasma D-dimer level, and the plasma level of the D-dimer derivatives, oligopeptides.

Language: en