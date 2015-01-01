SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang Y, Qiu S, Orlova E. J. Biochem. Mol. Toxicol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jbt.22546

32583942

The purpose of this study was to investigate the mutual effect of systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) accompanied with fibrinolysis, endotoxemia, and coagulation in severe cases of antipsychotic poisoning. A total of 199 patients were examined, of which 71 were men and 128 were women. The age of the patients was from 22 to 63 years, (45.3 ± 6.1 years on average). According to the results of the course of therapy, the patients were divided into two groups. In the blood plasma, the content of C-reactive protein, fibrinogen and its proteolysis products (oligopeptides, D-dimers), interleukin-6 were determined. In the first 1 to 3 days, in group 1, the level of interleukin-6 decreased and approached the normal level (P ≤ .05). The opposite trend continued throughout the observation of patients from group 2-their levels of interleukin-6 increased day by day (P ≤ .05). The concentration of D-dimer already in 1 day after admission to intensive care in patients from group 2 exceeded the norm by 14 times (P ≤ .05). The level of D-dimer correlated with the level of oligopeptides in blood plasma upon admission, as well as for 3 and 5 days after admission to intensive care: 0.36, 0.76 at P ≤ .05, 0.94 at P ≤ .01, respectively. Similar correlations were obtained for the content of oligopeptides in urine and the level of D-dimer: 0.55, 0.85 at P ≤ .05, 0.93 at P ≤ .01. In this regard, the most pronounced correlation is that between the SIRS score, plasma D-dimer level, and the plasma level of the D-dimer derivatives, oligopeptides.


poisoning; antipsychotic drugs; D-dimer; interleukin-6; oligopeptides; sepsis

