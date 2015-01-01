Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is common and associated with increased risk of suicide.



AIMS: To examine healthcare utilisation prior to suicide in persons with AUD in a large population-based cohort, which may reveal opportunities for prevention.



METHOD: A national cohort study was conducted of 6 947 191 adults in Sweden in 2002, including 256 647 (3.7%) with AUD, with follow-up for suicide through 2015. A nested case-control design examined healthcare utilisation among people with AUD who died by suicide and 10:1 age- and gender-matched controls.



RESULTS: In 86.7 million person-years of follow-up, 15 662 (0.2%) persons died by suicide, including 2601 (1.0%) with AUD. Unadjusted and adjusted relative risks for suicide associated with AUD were 8.15 (95% CI 7.86-8.46) and 2.22 (95% CI 2.11-2.34). Of the people with AUD who died by suicide, 39.7% and 75.6% had a healthcare encounter <2 weeks or <3 months before the index date respectively, compared with 6.3% and 25.4% of controls (adjusted prevalence ratio (PR) and difference (PD), <2 weeks: PR = 3.86, 95% CI 3.50-4.25, PD = 26.4, 95% CI 24.2-28.6; <3 months: PR = 2.03, 95% CI 1.94-2.12, PD = 34.9, 95% CI 32.6-37.1). AUD accounted for more healthcare encounters within 2 weeks of suicide among men than women (P = 0.01). Of last encounters, 48.1% were in primary care and 28.9% were in specialty out-patient clinics, mostly for non-psychiatric diagnoses.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide among persons with AUD is often shortly preceded by healthcare encounters in primary care or specialty out-patient clinics. Encounters in these settings are important opportunities to identify active suicidality and intervene accordingly in patients with AUD.

