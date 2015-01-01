SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosenbaum DL, White KS, Artime TM. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1359105320937068

PMID

32583705

Abstract

Childhood maltreatment is associated with eating disorder symptoms; however, the nature of this association is unclear. We found those who experienced childhood maltreatment had higher avoidant coping and eating disorder symptoms. We also found an additive effect for maltreatment, such that with more types of maltreatment experienced, avoidant coping and eating disorder symptoms were greater. We also found evidence of an indirect effect such that childhood maltreatment was related to eating disorder symptoms through avoidant coping. Future research is needed to better understand factors that may promote development of adaptive coping patterns and prevention of eating disorder symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; coping; avoidance; childhood maltreatment; eating disorder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print