Abstract

Childhood maltreatment is associated with eating disorder symptoms; however, the nature of this association is unclear. We found those who experienced childhood maltreatment had higher avoidant coping and eating disorder symptoms. We also found an additive effect for maltreatment, such that with more types of maltreatment experienced, avoidant coping and eating disorder symptoms were greater. We also found evidence of an indirect effect such that childhood maltreatment was related to eating disorder symptoms through avoidant coping. Future research is needed to better understand factors that may promote development of adaptive coping patterns and prevention of eating disorder symptoms.

