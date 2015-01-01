|
Zhang H, Sun X, Chen L, Yang H, Wang Y. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1215.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
32581973 PMCID
Guided by social learning theory and general aggression model, this work aims to explore the impact of childhood psychological abuse on cyberbullying perpetration attitudes of college students and the mediating role of moral personality. Using stratified cluster random sampling method, 527 college students were tested by using the Childhood Psychological Abuse Scale, Moral Personality Adjective Evaluation Questionnaire for college students, and the revised Chinese version of Cyberbullying Attitude Questionnaire.
college students; childhood psychological abuse; mediating effect; moral personality; psychological abuse