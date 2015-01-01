Abstract

In this study, the head-mounted virtual reality (VR) technology is adpoted for computational thinking teaching in the AIoT Maker course teaching. The earthquake relief situation is designed in the VR in the course scenario, because in the context of situational thinking, pre-emptive training in the face of emergency disasters has been conducted through observation meetings or training courses. Through listening to lecturers or experienced personnel to share experiences, students often have a harder time thinking about real scenes and it is harder to think creatively how to design with the emergency disaster response. In view of this, this research will combine the development and evaluation of earthquake relief training courses for head-mounted VR and computational thinking experiments to explore the use of VR and computational thinking experiments to drive students to create ideas for real disaster relief scenarios. Through computational thinking, students think about different script situations and discuss in each scene to find a suitable maker design of the AIoT project. Finally, this study combined with its modular space program training to develop students' programming skills. According to the experiment, this study is able to strength students' practical learning motivation, and follow-up employ ability training for course learning.

