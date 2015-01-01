|
Citation
Westerlund M, Hökby S, Hadlaczky G. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1113.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
32581950 PMCID
Abstract
Previous studies have shown that suicide-bereaved individuals may suffer increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) due to traumatic grief. In this paper, we present the self-reported rate of STB among Swedish suicide-bereaved women (N = 293). Data was collected in a cross-sectional anonymous survey on the homepages of Sweden's leading suicide survivor organization, SPES. We used logistic regression to evaluate risks (of any STB event) related to losing a child compared to other relatives and the experience of social avoidance from family members, as well as feelings of shame and guilt. The self-reported rate of suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts was 60, 24, and 5 percent, respectively, considerably higher than in the general population.
Language: en
Keywords
shame; bereavement; guilt; women’s health; child bereavement; postvention; social avoidance; suicidal thoughts and behaviors