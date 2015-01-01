SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abramson PR, Abramson TL. AMA J. Ethics 2020; 22(6): 525-534.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/amajethics.2020.525

PMID

32580828

Abstract

Imagine an exhibition-on a topic like child sexual abuse, dementia, or epilepsy, for example-not typically considered by museums or galleries. The question, then, is Where might such an exhibit be displayed? How about a medical school, for instance? An exhibition of this kind might include visceral psychological portraits and explanatory text tailored to the learning activities of medical students. This article examines these curatorial and ethical considerations.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print