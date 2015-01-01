CONTACT US: Contact info
Abramson PR, Abramson TL. AMA J. Ethics 2020; 22(6): 525-534.
32580828
Imagine an exhibition-on a topic like child sexual abuse, dementia, or epilepsy, for example-not typically considered by museums or galleries. The question, then, is Where might such an exhibit be displayed? How about a medical school, for instance? An exhibition of this kind might include visceral psychological portraits and explanatory text tailored to the learning activities of medical students. This article examines these curatorial and ethical considerations.
