Zhang M, Liu N, Chen H, Zhang N. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e332.
32580785
BACKGROUND: Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is caused by a variety of biological and environmental factors. Accumulating evidence suggests that childhood maltreatment is a risk environmental factor in the development of BPD, but research on the genetic pathology of BPD is still in its early stages, and very little is known about the oxytocin receptor (OXTR) gene. The purpose of this study is to further explore the interactive effects between OXTR gene polymorphisms and childhood maltreatment on BPD risk.
Childhood maltreatment; Borderline personality disorder; OXTR; Single-nucleotide polymorphism