|
Citation
|
Singletary G. Adolesc. Psychiatry (Hilversum) 2020; 10(1): 17-28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Bentham Science Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: By the year 2020, children of color will become the majority of those 18 years of age and under in United States. There is a dearth of research that investigates the developmental trajectories of children of color, especially those who live in communities where they are exposed to traumatic events. African American males reared in poverty and/or living in violent communities are an especially vulnerable group.
Language: en