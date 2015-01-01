SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Deme D. American international journal of sciences and engineering research 2020; 3(1): 14-19.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.46545/aijser.v3i1.137

Pavement surface condition was parameter used to define quality of road traffic system. In this review pavement surface condition inspected were pavement friction, roughness and rutting. In order to analysis the study considers all previous paper done by researcher in specified and related title. Due to data constraints and other related issues to signify the outcome this review randomly selects forty-five researches paper. As per the examination most researchers argue that affinity of pavement surface condition for the occurrence of road traffic accident was irrelevant in respect to another related factor (Vehicle speed, Road geometry, Wet pavement surface, Pavement edge and etc.). Even though; the impact was insignificant the number of people dies and injured kin with other accident triggering factor was significant. As a result; stakeholder must play substantial role to overcome road traffic accident due to lack of proper maintenance and management of pavement surface condition.


Language: en

Effect; Friction; Pavement Failure; Road Traffic Accident.; Rutting; Skid Resistance

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
