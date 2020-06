Abstract

PURPOSE: There is limited research on the effects of an acute concussion on motor speech production in student-athletes. This study investigated the effects of a concussion on (1) speech alternating motion rates and (2) finger repetition task.



Methods: Eighteen individuals with a concussion and 18 individuals in a healthy comparison (HC) group, matched for age and years of education served as participants. Oral diadochokinetic sequential motion rates (SMR) and alternating motion rates (AMR) were measured using Kay Elemetrics Computerized Speech Lab, model 4500. A finger repetition task was also evaluated.



Results: Independent-samples t-tests revealed statistically significant differences in mean syllable repetition rate between groups: SMRs (p < 0.001), AMR /puh/ (p < 0.001), AMR /tuh/ (p < 0.001), and AMR /kuh/ (p < 0.001). Also, a statistically significant difference was found for the finger repetition task (p < 0.05).



Conclusions: Participants with a concussion produced SMR and AMR speech-like tasks and finger repetition tasks significantly slower than a matched healthy control group.

