Abstract

The study explored the vision and practices of those researchers/professionals on creation of knowledge in the field of school violence who are working on school violence or have experiences in their professional life while teaching to school students. The main objective of the study is to find out the in-depth understanding and level of satisfaction on knowledge creation of researchers/professionals working in the field of school violence. The scientific contributions of the study include addition of imperial knowledge on the theoretical and practical ground realities of school violence in Pakistan. Convergent parallel design has been used for the analysis of collected data. The study concluded that both researchers and professionals are not satisfied with the ongoing training programs, discussions and research work in the field of school violence.

Language: en