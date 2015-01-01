Abstract

The frequent cases of violent crimes that continually result in innumerable losses of lives and property very much affects greater number of people in Enugu Metropolis in particular and Nigeria in general. Armed robbery, for instance, is the activities of sub-cultural groups which generates fear and insecurity in the victim. The armed robber is one armed with any firearm or offensive weapon or is in company of any person so armed to rob the property of another against his will. The robbers are frequently migratory, emotionally maladjusted and lack family attachment and possess insecure feelings about recognition. The study set out to identify factors responsible for the persistent increase of armed robbery activities in Enugu metropolis, the impact of the measures put in place to reduce the menace and factors militating against its effectiveness. The findings of the study showed that the rate of crime of armed robbery in Enugu Metropolis has increased. It was also found that the desire to make quick money, economic, social and political realities of Nigeria society are the major causes of armed robbery in the Metropolis. Recommendations on how to reduce the current rate of armed robbery in Enugu metropolis in particular and Nigeria in general were recommended.

