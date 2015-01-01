Abstract

This study explores the contributing factors that influence bicyclist injury severity at three types of intersection: roundabouts, crossroads, and T-junctions. Using bicycle-involved crash data in the UK over nine years (from 2009 to 2017), the bicyclist injury severity (with three severity levels: fatal injury, serious injury, and slight injury) was estimated using the generalized ordered logit (GOL) model and partial proportional odds (PPO) model. The marginal effects of each explanatory variable were computed to investigate the impacts on bicyclist injury severity occurring probabilities. A wide range of variables potentially affecting injury severity was considered, including bicyclist characteristics, intersection characteristics, environmental conditions, bicyclist movement and location preceding the crash, and types of collisions. Our findings show that the PPO model outperforms the GOL model for analyzing the factors that affect the bicyclist injury severity at intersections. The factors that affect cycling safety at various intersections show enormous differences. Specifically, nine variables have significant impacts on bicyclist injury severity at those three types of intersections. And there are only two variables, four variables, and eleven variables that have significant impact on bicyclist injury severity at roundabouts, crossroads, and T-junctions, respectively. The findings of this study can help decision makers better understand the spatial heterogeneity of the factors that influence the bicyclist injury severity at various intersections.

Language: en