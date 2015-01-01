Abstract

Driving simulation is an efficient, safe, and data-collection-friendly method to examine driving behavior in a controlled environment. However, the validity of a driving simulator is inconsistent when the type of the driving simulator or the driving scenario is different. The purpose of this research is to verify driving simulator validity in driving behavior research in work zones. A field experiment and a corresponding simulation experiment were conducted to collect behavioral data. Indicators such as speed, car-following distance, and reaction delay time were chosen to examine the absolute and relative validity of the driving simulator. In particular, a survival analysis method was proposed in this research to examine the validity of reaction delay time. The result indicates the following: (1) most indicators are valid in driving behavior research in the work zone. For example, spot speed, car-following distance, headway, and reaction delay time show absolute validity. (2) Standard deviation of the car-following distance shows relative validity. Consistent with previous researches, some driving behaviors appear to be more aggressive in the simulation environment.

