|
Citation
|
Yeo H, Park G, Kang D, Moon N. Korean J. Fam. Pract. 2019; 9(6): 492-498.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Academy of Family Medicine, Publisher Taehan Kajongui Hakhoe)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The prevalence of obesity in Korea is continuously increasing, and there are several international studies that suggest obese populations are not likely to wear seatbelts when driving a car. Even though the rate of seatbelt use in Korean adults is 79.8%, which is much lower than 94% for OECD countries, no studies have been conducted related to this particular issue in Korea. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between body mass index (BMI) and seatbelt use in Korea where BMI standards, laws, cultures, and social conventions totally differ from those of western countries.
Language: en