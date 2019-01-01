Abstract

The truck operation of freeway has an impact on traffic safety. In particular, the gradually increasing in truck proportion will inevitably affect the freeway traffic operation of different traffic volume. In this paper, VISSIM simulation is used to supply the field data and orthogonal experimental is designed for calibrate the simulation data. Then, SSAM modeling is combined to analyze the impact of truck proportion on traffic flow parameters and traffic conflicts. The serious and general conflict prediction model based on the Adaptive Network-based Fuzzy Inference System (ANFIS) is proposed to determine the impact of the truck proportion on freeway traffic safety. The results show that when the truck proportion is around 0.4 under 3200 veh/h and 0.6 under 2600 veh/h, there are more traffic conflicts and the number of serious conflicts is more than the number of general conflicts, which also reflect the relationship between truck proportion and traffic safety. Under 3000veh/h, travel time and average delay increasing while mean speed and mean speed of small car decreases with truck proportion increases. The mean time headway rises largely with the truck proportion increasing above 3000 veh/h. The speed standard deviation increases initially and then fall with truck proportion increasing. The lane-changing decreases while truck proportion increasing. In addition, ANFIS can accurately determine the impact of truck proportion on traffic conflicts under different traffic volume, and also validate the learning ability of ANFIS.



Copyright © 2019 Shiwen Zhang et al. This is an open access article distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work is properly cited.

Language: en