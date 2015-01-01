Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic accidents involving the pedestrian are very high. This study was conducted to identify the socio-demographic characteristics, injury patterns, risk factors of pedestrians collided with motor bicycles.



Methodology: The pedestrians who get admitted to the Teaching Hospital Karapitiya following collision with motor bicycles were included.



Results: Total numbers of 432 pedestrians were included. Majority (50%) were over 50 years. The commonest primary impact site was the legs (51%) and the commonest injury was the compound fractures (19%). The majority (34%) did not have visible primary impact injuries.65% had the primary impact injuries and those were placed 20cm to 30cm above the heel. Abrasion is the commonest injury present on other anatomical areas of the body. Vision and hearing problems are the risk factors of the pedestrians over the age of 70 years (29%).The pedestrians (56%) had collided with motor cycles while crossing the road. The majority of accidents (67%) had occurred during the afternoon.



Conclusion: Elder pedestrians with vision and hearing problems collide with motor cycles. The common primary impact injury was found on the legs and often there were no visible injuries. The majority of the accidents occurred in the evenings while crossing the road.



Keywords: Pedestrians, Motor bicycles, Injuries, Sri Lanka

