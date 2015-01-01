Abstract

The following two cases are representative examples to prove that existing legal framework assists in the rehabilitation of the accused even though it is one of the standard yet 'rather difficult to achieve' type of objectives of penalty/punishment. New laws are implemented to fit the changing expectations of the society. Two such examples are the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act (No.34 of 2005) and Drug Dependent Persons (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act (No. 54 of 2007). Unlike judicial medical officers who closely liaise with the judiciary, other clinicians are seldom aware of the rehabilitative strategies mandated by recent changes in law such as the two above mentioned acts. Case 01 is related to persistent domestic violence where the proper and timely implementation of law has resulted in the positive behavioural change of the male partner to the utmost benefit of the whole family. Case 02 refers to a young male who was severely addicted to heroin where compulsory rehabilitation imposed by the courts had changed him back to normal. The authors' intension is to make the clinicians and relevant stakeholders aware of the existing legal provisions they can utilize as a part and parcel of their treatment and follow-up regimes.



Keywords: Domestic violence, Rehabilitation, Substance abuse

