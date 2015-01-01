Abstract

If firearm injuries involve more than one individual with unknown circumstance, it attracts the interest of the public, media and the law, especially regarding the manner of death. A suicide pact is an agreement between two or more people to commit suicide together at a given place and time. Following discussion is based on two dead bodies; a male and a female found dead with firearm injuries with unknown circumstances with complicated atypical firearm injuries. A male and a female were found dead. They were lovers in their young age and were not allowed to get married. However, both had conflicts in their marriages and they developed an extramarital affair among them for a one-year duration. Father witnessed the male committing suicide with a firearm holding with one hand and triggering using a stick and falling on the dead body of a female. Female had contact 12 bore shotgun injury with a cartridge containing buckshot pellets. Seven exited with shored exits. Of them, 6 recovered from the clothes and the scene and the remaining 8x8mm buckshot pellet recovered from the male. The male had two injuries on the abdomen; one contact 12 bore shotgun injury with 2x2mm birdshot pellets and another superficial non-fatal injury with a buckshot pellet. The first firearm shot was reconstructed and explained by a unique position of the victims; Male leaning behind the female. The accessibility to the trigger could have been achieved by using a stick. Finally, this was a failed suicide pact, ended up as a dyadic death.



Keywords: Abdomen, Male, Female, Suicide pact, Shotgun, Buckshot pellets

Language: en