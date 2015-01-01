Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI), due to its high mortality and morbidity, is an important research topic. Apoptosis plays a pathogenic role in a series of neurological disorders, from neurodegenerative diseases to acute neurological lesions.In this study, we analyzed the association between apoptosis and the Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS), to examine the potential of apoptosis as a biomarker for a TBI outcome. Patients with severe TBI were recruited at the Department of Neurosurgery, Wujin Hospital Affiliated with Jiangsu University, between January 2018 and December 2019. As a control group, healthy subjects were recruited. The concentrations of caspase-3, cytochrome c, sFas, and caspase-9 in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) were analyzed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The association between the GOS and the clinical variables age, sex, initial Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score, intracranial pressure (ICP), cerebral perfusion pressure (CPP), initial computed tomography (CT) findings, and apoptotic factors was determined using logistic regression. The area under the receiver operator characteristic (ROC) curve (AUC), and thus the sensitivity and specificity of each risk factor, were obtained.The levels of caspase-3, cytochrome c, sFas, and caspase-9 in the TBI group were significantly higher than those in the control group (P < .05). The logistic regression results showed that ICP and caspase-3 were significant predictors of outcome at 6 months post-TBI (P < .05). The AUC was 0.925 and 0.888 for ICP and caspase-3, respectively. However, the AUC for their combined prediction was 0.978, with a specificity and sensitivity of 96.0% and 95.2%, respectively, showing that the combined prediction was more reliable than that of the 2 separate factors.We demonstrated that caspase-3, cytochrome C, sFas, and caspase-9 were significantly increased in the CSF of patients following severe TBI. Furthermore, we found that ICP and caspase-3 were more reliable for outcome prediction in combination, rather than separately.

Language: en