Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Identification and outcomes in patients with sepsis have improved over the years, but little data are available in patients with trauma who develop sepsis. We aimed to examine the cost and epidemiology of sepsis in patients hospitalized after trauma.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study.



PATIENTS: National Inpatient Sample.



INTERVENTIONS: Sepsis was identified between 2012 and 2016 using implicit and explicit International Classification of Diseases, Ninth and Tenth Revision codes. Analyses were stratified by injury severity score greater than or equal to 15. Annual trends were modeled using generalized linear models. Survey-adjusted logistic regression was used to compare the odds for in-hospital mortality, and the average marginal effects were calculated to compare the cost of hospitalization with and without sepsis.



MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: There were 320,450 (SE = 3,642) traumatic injury discharges from U.S. hospitals with sepsis between 2012 and 2016, representing 6.0% (95% CI, 5.9-6.0%) of the total trauma population (n = 5,329,714; SE = 47,447). In-hospital mortality associated with sepsis after trauma did not change over the study period (p > 0.40). In adjusted analysis, severe (injury severity score ≥ 15) and nonsevere injured septic patients had an odds ratio of 1.39 (95% CI, 1.31-1.47) and 4.32 (95% CI, 4.06-4.59) for in-hospital mortality, respectively. The adjusted marginal cost for sepsis compared with nonsepsis was $16,646 (95% CI, $16,294-$16,997), and it was greater than the marginal cost for severe injury compared with nonsevere injury $8,851 (95% CI, $8,366-$8,796).



CONCLUSIONS: While national trends for sepsis mortality have improved over the years, our analysis of National Inpatient Sample did not support this trend in the trauma population. The odds risk for death after sepsis and the cost of care remained high regardless of severity of injury. More rigor is needed in tracking sepsis after trauma and evaluating the effectiveness of hospital mandates and policies to improve sepsis care in patients after trauma.

Language: en