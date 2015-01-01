|
Citation
|
Checknita D, Bendre M, Ekström TJ, Comasco E, Tiihonen J, Hodgins S, Nilsson KW. Behav. Brain Res. 2020; 393: e112721.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32590300
|
Abstract
|
The authors regret that an error in reporting the number of participants was included in the published version of the study. Instead of N = 94 women that were ex-clients recruited at the outpatient facility as reported in the participants section, it is N = 75 women. Thus, the total number of ex-clients recruited at the outpatient facility is N = 131 rather than N = 150 as reported in the participants text and on Figure 1. These are textual errors and do not impact the analyses, findings, interpretations, or conclusions reported in our study.
Language: en