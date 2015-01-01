Abstract

The authors regret that an error in reporting the number of participants was included in the published version of the study. Instead of N = 94 women that were ex-clients recruited at the outpatient facility as reported in the participants section, it is N = 75 women. Thus, the total number of ex-clients recruited at the outpatient facility is N = 131 rather than N = 150 as reported in the participants text and on Figure 1. These are textual errors and do not impact the analyses, findings, interpretations, or conclusions reported in our study.



The authors would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Language: en