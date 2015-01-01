Abstract

Nowadays, intelligent transportation system (ITS) planning has been often integrated into transportation planning stage. As a component of ITS, traffic enforcement cameras have been found to reduce dangerous behaviors, such as red-light running and speeding. However, with limited resource, it is important to understand the effects of enforcement cameras on macro-level safety, so that traffic policy-makers can better allocate those resources to improve traffic safety from the planning stage. In this paper, we examined the effects of various traffic enforcement cameras on regional traffic crash risk, considering their interactions with roadway and land use characteristics. The Kunshan city in Suzhou, China was selected in this study and a spatial modeling analysis was applied. According to the modeling results, several conclusions can be drawn: 1. Interaction effects on regional injury/PDO crash risk were found between traffic enforcement cameras and roadway/land use factors; 2. Traffic enforcement cameras were found to be associated with decreased regional crash risk. Among them, red-light running and speeding cameras were associated with the reduction of injury/PDO crash frequency, which can be further enhanced when being installed in certain area (e.g. industrial, commercial, residential land use) and on certain roadways (e.g. major arterials, local roads). Illegal lane changing cameras were associated with the decrease in PDO crash frequency, while such effect on reducing injury crashes was only found as significant on major arterials; 3. The main effects of certain land use and roadway factors appeared to be mediated by traffic enforcement interaction terms. For example, the main effect of industrialized land use was found as insignificant, while the interaction term between industrial area and speeding cameras showed a significant effect of reducing injury/PDO crash frequency. Based on those findings, traffic enforcement cameras, as one of the major components of ITS, need to be carefully considered at the transportation planning stage. In general, this study provides valuable information for policy-makers and transportation planners to improve regional traffic safety, by properly allocating traffic enforcement resources.

Language: en