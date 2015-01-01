Abstract

"People who say it cannot be done, should not interrupt those who are doing it." This quote by George Bernard Shaw was used as the title of an article about a severely disabled boy in Rwanda with cerebral palsy who made remarkable developmental gains after being deinstitutionalised and placed in a foster family by Hope for Homes for Children, an organisation at the forefront of a growing global movement to eliminate institutional care. The first part of the Lancet Group Commission on institutionalisation and deinstitutionalisation of children in The Lancet Psychiatry by Marinus van IJzendoorn and colleagues highlights the necessity of deinstitutionalising children, and the second part in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health by Philip Goldman and colleagues provides a blueprint for achieving this goal...

Language: en