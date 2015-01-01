|
Nesi J, Johnson SE, Altemus M, Thibeau HM, Hunt J, Wolff JC. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32589861
OBJECTIVE: The Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (13RW) has sparked controversy due to graphic depictions of youth suicide, bullying, and sexual assault. However, further research is needed examining experiences of the show among youth with psychiatric illness. This exploratory, mixed-methods study examines adolescents' perceptions of 13RW and associations among viewership, suicide-related media influence processes, and self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs).
Language: en
Adolescent; suicide; self-injury; inpatients; media influence