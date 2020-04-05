|
Citation
|
Gratz KL, Tull MT, Richmond JR, Edmonds KA, Scamaldo K, Rose JP. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32589811
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The social and economic consequences of COVID-19 and related public health interventions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus have been proposed to increase suicide risk. However, no research has examined these relations. This study examined the relations of two COVID-19 consequences (i.e., stay-at-home orders and job loss) to suicide risk through thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and loneliness.
Language: en