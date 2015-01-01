SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fitzpatrick KM, Harris C, Drawve G. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.12655

32589799

OBJECTIVE: The current paper examines the intersection between social vulnerability, individual risk, and social/psychological resources with adult suicidality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

METHOD: Data come from a national sample (n =10, 368) of U.S. adults. Using an online platform, information was gathered the third week of March 2020, and post-stratification weighted to proportionally represent the U.S. population in terms of age, gender, race/ethnicity, income, and geography.

RESULTS: Nearly 15 percent of sampled respondents were categorized as high risk, scoring 7+ on the Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R). This level of risk varied across social vulnerability groupings: Blacks, Native Americans, Hispanics, families with children, unmarried, and younger respondents reported higher SBQ-R scores than their counterparts (p < 0.000). Regression results confirm these bivariate differences, and also reveal that risk factors (food insecurity, physical symptoms, and CES-D symptomatology) are positive and significantly related to suicidality (p < 0.000). Additionally, resource measures are significant and negatively related to suicidality (p < 0.000).

CONCLUSIONS: These results provide some insight on the impact COVID-19 is having on the general U.S.
POPULATION: Practitioners should be prepared for what will likely be a significant mental health fall-out in the months and years ahead.


Suicidality; COVID-19 Pandemic; Risks and Resources

