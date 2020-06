Abstract

The study aimed to estimate the high suicide risk during the COVID-19 lockdown in the Colombian population. A total of 700 adults aged between 18 and 76 years (M = 37.1, SD = 12.7; 68.0% women) completed an online questionnaire.



FINDINGS showed that 7.6% of participants reported a high suicide risk. High suicide risk was associated with high perceived stress related to COVID-19, risk of depressive episode, and insomnia. Our study suggests that 1 out of 13 Colombians in a non-probability sample reports a high suicide risk during COVID-19.



FINDINGS need to be corroborated in a representative sample of Colombians.

