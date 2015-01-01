Abstract

Empirical knowledge regarding risk factors for intimate partner violence (IPV) from multiple partners (MP) is scarce and sought by clinicians and many women themselves for the prevention of future intimate partner violence relationships (IPVRs). Quantitative data were obtained through a structured interview with a stratified sample of help-seeking women (N = 154) with no (n = 48, 0IPVR), one (n = 55, 1IPVR), or multiple (n = 51, 2IPVR) IPVRs. This study investigated the association between (a) childhood family violence, (b) other childhood adversities, (c) victimization and perpetration of IPV in the last (index) relationship, and (d) controlling sociodemographic and contextual variables, and the following dependent variables: (a) women with 1IPVR and 2IPVR compared with 0IPVR and (b) women with 1IPVR compared with 2IPVR. Multivariate logistic regression analyses indicated that, compared with nonvictimized women, IPV victimized women were nearly three times more likely to report childhood sexual abuse. They also reported a higher frequency of peer victimization and a higher likelihood of having an immigrant partner. In addition, the length of the index relationship was shorter for IPV victimized women. Compared with women with 1IPVR, women with IPV by MP were more likely to report childhood emotional abuse and less education, and they were less likely to be immigrants. The two groups of IPV victimized women were indistinguishable regarding characteristics of victimization and perpetration of IPV. This study indicated that there were other risk factors for IPV by MP than for IPV in general and highlighted the importance of addressing parenting and emotional care in IPV families.

Language: en