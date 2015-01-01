Abstract

Children's exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) has numerous negative short- and long-term impacts on children's development, mental health, physical health, and adult functioning. While community-based organizations have an array of interventions aimed to increase survivor safety and prevent the development of, or treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), many families experiencing IPV never enter the doors of community-based organizations. To address this gap, there is an increasing number of partnerships between community-based organizations and first responders to increase support to families experiencing IPV. The Child Trauma Response Team (CTRT) is an innovative model that provides a coordinated, immediate, trauma-informed, and interdisciplinary response to families exposed to IPV. Given the lack of research on coordinated community interventions, the research questions for this study were as follows: (a) What are the family sociodemographic factors, crime factors, and program services most associated with family engagement in child PTSD screening following exposure to IPV? (b) What are the family sociodemographic factors and crime factors most associated with children screening positive for PTSD following exposure to IPV? The data for this study consist of 244 families with 352 children identified by the pilot CTRT. The results of this study suggest that a collaborative intervention designed to address caregiver and children's safety and well-being after a police-reported IPV incident is a promising model. Overall, more than 70% of children identified by the CTRT team completed a child PTSD screen, and 74.3% of children who completed the screens were screened positive for PTSD. The safety assessment service provided by the CTRT team was a predictor of the families' engagement in child PTSD screens. This is a critical finding and suggests the importance of developing program models that comprehensively address the needs of caregivers and children exposed to IPV.

Language: en