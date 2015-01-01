Abstract

The Internet is a common medium through which people engage in interpersonal electronic surveillance (IES) of one another. We know little empirically about what predicts IES in romantic relationships. The present study expands on factors identified in previous studies (including demographic characteristics, relational characteristics, and other psychosocial variables) to predict surveillance in romantic relationships. Internet users in established romantic relationships (n = 259) completed inventories on the frequency of surveillance behavior, relationship variables, demographic variables, and Internet usage variables. Hierarchical regression was applied to understand relationships between these behaviors and surveillance. The regression supported that relationship variables and Internet use variables significantly predicted IES in romantic relationships. These findings further our understanding of the Internet to surveil partners.

