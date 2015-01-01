Abstract

Like a meteor hitting the earth's surface, 41,698* unexpected deaths have shaken, disturbed and saddened the core of our Nation. This reflection considers the consequences of the Coronavirus crisis on the UK with particular reference to the impact on families and on the practice of family therapists. The perspective presented can only be partial because of the fast changing situation and the limited access to alternative perspectives that is available during this period of relational lockdown. The author provides a systemic understanding of what has happened and what is happening.

