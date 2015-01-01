|
Chen J, Burke LM. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32589099
The removal of the bereavement exclusion criterion from major depressive disorder (MDD) in the 5th edition of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders generated concerns of over-diagnosing grief. Eight Australian General Practitioners (GPs) were interviewed to explore their application of MDD criteria to recently-bereaved individuals. Thematic analysis found GPs were unaware of the change and reluctant to apply MDD criteria two weeks post-bereavement. Depressive symptoms were viewed as natural grief, with diagnostic labels seen as unnecessary for patient-centered care. Our findings suggest new MDD criteria not being strictly applied by GPs, or no anticipated over-inflation of MDD diagnoses post-bereavement.
