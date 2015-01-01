SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen J, Burke LM. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1782533

32589099

The removal of the bereavement exclusion criterion from major depressive disorder (MDD) in the 5th edition of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders generated concerns of over-diagnosing grief. Eight Australian General Practitioners (GPs) were interviewed to explore their application of MDD criteria to recently-bereaved individuals. Thematic analysis found GPs were unaware of the change and reluctant to apply MDD criteria two weeks post-bereavement. Depressive symptoms were viewed as natural grief, with diagnostic labels seen as unnecessary for patient-centered care. Our findings suggest new MDD criteria not being strictly applied by GPs, or no anticipated over-inflation of MDD diagnoses post-bereavement.


