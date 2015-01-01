Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim was to investigate the rate of athletes still active at their pre-injury sports level two years after arthroscopic treatment for femoroacetabular impingement syndrome (FAIS), and examine this between different sports and gender, and its correlation to patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs).



METHOD: High-level athletes planned for arthroscopic treatment for FAIS were included prospectively in a Swedish hip arthroscopy registry between 2011 and 2017, and 717 met the inclusion criteria. Self-reported sporting activity was recorded preoperatively. The subjects answered PROMs, including the HSAS, iHOT-12 and HAGOS pre- and postoperatively.



RESULTS: A total of 551 athletes (median age 26, interquartile range 20-34 years; 23% women) had completed follow-up PROMs, at mean 23.4 ± 7.2 months postoperatively. In total, 135 (24.5%) were active at their pre-injury level of sports at follow-up (RTSpre). Athletes ≤30 years at time of surgery (n = 366; median age 22 years) had higher rate of RTSpre (31.4%) compared with athletes > 30 years (n = 185; median age 40 years) (10.8%; p < 0.001). All athletes had improvements in iHOT-12 and HAGOS, two years postoperatively (p < 0.001), while RTSpre athletes reported significantly better PROMs, pre- and postoperatively, and had greater improvements two years postoperatively, compared with athletes not active at pre-injury level.



CONCLUSION: Only 25% of all high-level athletes and 31% of athletes ≤30 years were still active at their pre-injury sports level two years after arthroscopic treatment for FAIS. Athletes still active had significantly and clinically greater improvement regarding hip symptoms, function and quality of life, as compared with athletes not active at pre-injury level, two years postoperatively.

