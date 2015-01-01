Abstract

BACKGROUND: An estimated 49,000 women and children who lived in the Islamic State are being held in the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria. Several countries have repatriated some of these women and children, though most have thus far refused to do so. Many countries are asking whether it is possible to successfully rehabilitate and reintegrate this group and how the evidence base could inform their approach.



Objective: The overall objective of this paper is to inform the rehabilitation and reintegration of child returnees from the Islamic State by rapidly reviewing the evidence on children exposed to trauma and adversity.



Methods: A rapid review was conducted to identify pertinent evidence regarding outcomes, risk and protective factors, and interventions and to build a framework that could guide policies and practices. Prior work in the areas of refugee children, war-impacted children, child criminal gang members, child victims of maltreatment, and child victims of sex trafficking was reviewed. Evidence was collected and analyzed from 31 prior reviews and studies.



Findings: The Rehabilitation and Reintegration Intervention Framework (RRIF) incorporates five levels (individual, family, educational, community, and societal) and identifies five primary goals: 1) promoting individual mental health and well-being; 2) promoting family support; 3) promoting educational success; 4) promoting community support; and 5) improving structural conditions and protecting public safety. Implementing this framework requires public-private partnership with extensive civil society involvement.



Conclusions: Rehabilitation and reintegration programs should be based on the evidence of prior work with children exposed to trauma and adversity. RRIF defines a multi-level approach that encompasses promoting individual mental health and well-being, family support, educational success, community support, structural conditions, and public safety. Further multi-disciplinary research is needed to develop evidence in several identified areas concerning child health and developmental problems, family custody, faith and religiosity, and violent extremism assessment and prevention.



