|
Citation
|
Cámara Barrio S, Esteso Orduña B, Vara Arias MT, Rodríguez Palero S, Fournier Del Castillo MC. Neurologia 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Sociedad Española de Neurología, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32586695
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Paediatric acquired brain injury (ABI) causes cognitive and behavioural difficulties and alters the course of child development. The ABI unit at Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús is the first within the public Spanish health system to provide comprehensive coverage to these patients and their families.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; Stroke; Accidentes cerebrovasculares; Brain tumours; Daño cerebral adquirido pediátrico; Neuropsychological rehabilitation; Paediatric acquired brain injury; Rehabilitación neuropsicológica; Traumatismos craneoencefálicos; Tumores cerebrales