Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Paediatric acquired brain injury (ABI) causes cognitive and behavioural difficulties and alters the course of child development. The ABI unit at Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús is the first within the public Spanish health system to provide comprehensive coverage to these patients and their families.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to show the working methodology followed with patients and their families, and to describe the clinical characteristics of the patients treated and the outcomes of treatment.



PATIENTS: Fifty-three patients aged between three months and 16 and a half years received treatment. The conditions treated were brain tumours, stroke, traumatic brain injury, damage secondary to epilepsy surgery, and hypoxia.



METHODS: All patients were evaluated at admission and at discharge. Treatments were adapted to each patient's difficulties and their severity, as well as to the patient's age. Families received individual and group therapy.



RESULTS: Older age was associated with better cognitive recovery and shorter duration of treatment. Different conditions show differential impact on intelligence quotient and developmental quotient scores at the beginning of treatment, with hypoxia and encephalitis being associated with greatest severity. Intelligence quotient and developmental quotient scores and visual memory and attention scores at discharge improved significantly after the faceted neuropsychological treatment with respect to scores registered at admission.



CONCLUSIONS: The care of patients with ABI should include neuropsychological rehabilitation programmes and provide emotional support to the family so that they may actively participate in the recovery of the child or adolescent.

Language: en