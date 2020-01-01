Abstract

Fifty years ago, James categorized 59 children with acute iron poisoning into mild (n = 18), moderate (n = 12), and severely affected (n = 29) based on their symptoms. He also described a ferrous sulphate dose of >20 tablets (equivalent to 6 grams of iron), and a serum iron concentration >500 mg/mL within 4 hours of admission as significant measures to determine severe toxicity. A total of 38 children received deferoxamine and improved. There were no deaths. The author concluded that assessment of severity based on examination alone can be misleading, and that other measures, including laboratory tests and radiography, should be included for predicting disease severity.



Iron tablets can be unintentionally ingested by children because they are brightly colored and sugar-coated. Children who ingest <20 mg/kg of elemental iron are mostly asymptomatic; however, ingestion of 20-40 mg/kg...

Language: en