Pathare S, Shields-Zeeman L, Vijayakumar L, Pandit D, Nardodkar R, Chatterjee S, Kalha J, Krishnamoorthy S, Jain N, Kapoor A, Shahjahan M, Chauhan A, Smit F. Trials 2020; 21(1): e572.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32586362
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health challenge globally and specifically in India where 36.6% and 24.3% of all suicides worldwide occur in women and men, respectively. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals uses suicide rate as one of two indicators for Target 3.4, aimed at reducing these deaths by one third by 2030. India has no examples of large-scale implementation of evidence-based interventions to prevent suicide; however, there is a sizeable evidence base to draw on for suicide prevention strategies that have been piloted in India or proven to be effective regionally or internationally.
Suicide prevention; Child and adolescent mental health; Community Health Workers; Implementation research; mhGAP; Pesticides